Sumedh Mudgalkar on his most challenging role yet in Escaype Live

The trailer of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Escaype Live has only garnered accolades since it was first released. Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Darkie in the web series, says, “When I heard the narration of Escaype Live, I could relate to it instantly. All the characters come from different backgrounds, but have a common goal of moving ahead in life.”

Talking about his role, Sumedh says, “Darkie is an entertaining character. It was challenging and thrilling to portray him on screen. The character is unpredictable; doesn’t care for good or bad. He is cunning but at the same time, deep inside, whatever he has become is due to his vulnerability.”

Speaking about drawing a line on social media, Sumedh adds, “I keep an eye on my involvement; what kind of content I am reading, watching, and how is it affecting me, this is something I check regularly. I don’t compare myself with anyone and one shouldn’t. Comparison is not at all healthy.”