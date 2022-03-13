4 arrested with 2.04-quintal ganja, 500-gm opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The district police nabbed four smugglers and recovered 2.04 quintals of ganja, 500 grams of opium, 3 kg of poppy husk from them on Friday.

The nabbed smugglers, who are truck drivers, have been identified as Avninder Singh, Pushpinder Singh of Khera village, Samrala, Kuldeep Singh and Gurjit Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib. The police also impounded two trucks. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

The DCP, Crime, Varinder Singh Brar, said secret information was received that the notorious smugglers were bringing a huge consignment of ganja, opium and poppy husk from other states.

Accordingly a police party laid a naka on GT Road near Bilga village, where the two trucks were stopped for checking. During the checking of the trucks, narcotics were recovered, added DCP Brar.

The smugglers had concealed narcotics beneath the scrap loaded in the trucks.

Brar said during preliminary questioning, the accused confessed that they had brought the consignment from some big drug suppliers living in other states, like Orissa and Jharkhand, and they had to supply the same in the Ludhiana district. Earlier also they brought such consignments. “After identifying the drug suppliers of other states we will send our police party to nab them. In the coming days major recovery of drugs could be made,” added Brar.

CP to give reward to CIA team

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar in a statement issued here said he appreciates the efforts of the CIA team, led by its in-charge Inspector Harminder Singh, and the team would be given reward for their efforts.