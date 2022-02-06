AAP’s campaign receives a shot in the arm with Jasbir Singh Khangura’s induction

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 5

Election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Malwa region received a shot in the arm after former legislator from erstwhile Kila Raipur constituency Jasbir Singh Khangura was inducted into the party fold by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Khangura, who had broken ties with the Congress, his old party, a week ago, is expected to join the poll campaign of AAP candidates from Dakha, Gill, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh constituencies from Sunday.

“As my family headed by my father Jagpal Singh Khangura has been serving community spread in the areas falling under Dakha, Gill, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh constituencies for over five decades, I look forward to being part of the AAP’s election campaign,” Khangura said while maintaining that he was committed to work for the new association.

Asked about the responsibility given by his new party, Khangura said it was yet to be decided. “I am sure that the AAP Government will bring a change in Punjab with better protection of the state resources, higher efficiency in services, transparency and overall better governance,” Khangura added.

Jasbir Singh Khangura, a former British national, who returned to India to take part in active politics in 2006 and represented Kila Raipur constituency from 2007 to 2012 in the Punjab Assembly had resigned from the primary membership of the INC last Sunday. He kept his cards close to chest on the issue of his future political plans. It was in the afternoon on Saturday that the AAP high command in Delhi announced his formal induction into the party.

Though Khangura’s supporters started doing spadework for his probable election contest as Congress’ candidate from Amargarh a long time ago, he denied his intentions to contest or applying for a ticket from any of the constituencies.

Meanwhile, supporters of AAP candidates Jaswant Singh (Amargarh), KNS Kang (Dakha), Jiwan Singh Sangowal (Gill), Hakam Singh (Raikot) and Manjinder Singh Giaspura (Payal) welcomed Khangura in the party.