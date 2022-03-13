Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Legislators inspect Buddha Nullah, road works, health facilities

AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photos: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 12

Before the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab Cabinet, newly elected AAP MLAs on Saturday came into action in the district and assured the residents of early redress of the issues being faced by them.

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inspects work on Kanganwal Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photos: Ashwani Dhiman

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, while addressing the newly elected AAP MLAs on Friday, asked them to spend maximum time in their respective constituencies. He said the AAP government would be run from villages, wards and mohallas of the state. A day after the meeting, MLAs were seen visiting different areas in their constituencies and meeting people.

MLA from Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga along with MC officials inspected the highly polluted Buddha Nullah. After he saw untreated waste water being dumped into the nullah near Chand Cinema Bridge, he asked PPCB officials to get samples of the waste water collected. Bagga asked the officials to get the point plugged from where untreated waste is being dumped into the nullah. He asked the MC officials, including Superintending Engineers Rajinder Singh and Ravinder Garg, to ensure desilting of the nullah. The MLA said he would keep monitoring the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. He also conducted a discussion regarding the widening of the road along with the drain and waterlogging issues in low-lying areas.

Raising questions about the poor quality of the recently recarpeted road, Bagga inspected the Jassian Road stretch that broke down within a short period of time after recarpeting work was done. He asked officials as to why the public money was wasted. He instructed the officials to ensure good-quality roads. Also, he asked them to display information boards regarding project works.

The AAP MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, visited the Dugri area and assured the people that the problems being faced by them would be resolved at the earliest.

Sidhu said he got traffic movement resumed on the main stretch near the Dugri police station. “The traffic movement was closed four months ago for road construction. But, the business of shopkeepers was badly affected and it was even difficult for them to arrange money to pay shop rent. As the road base was already constructed, we got the road opened for traffic today. The premix work on the road is, however, pending but it would be carried out soon,” he said.

Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina along with MC officials inspected Kanganwal Road today. Besides, MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura checked the arrangements at the Civil Hospital, Payal. He talked to the hospital staff and patients.

