Contractual employees stage protest outside PRTC depot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

To mark their protest against the state government and Transport Department authorities, members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union sat on a dharna at the gate of the local depot of PRTC here on Monday.

The employees of the government-run bus services were protesting against the suspension of their colleague at Batala depot. They were demanding revoking of suspension order. The protesters also accused the state government of failing to meet their other pending demands. They said the agitation would be intensified if the demands were not met. Notably, contractual employees have also been demanding regularisation of their jobs for a long time.

A senior member of the union, Satnam Singh, said they were forced to protest on Monday as their demands were not met to date. “The contractual employees are protesting the removal of a conductor posted at Batala depot for alleged dereliction of duty. The employees are also opposing the transfers of some of their colleagues from Ferozepur depot to another station,” he said.

The protesting employees said that the AAP government had failed to meet their demands and even the Transport Department authorities were not ready to hear their voices. The public had faced a lot of inconveniences when the members of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union closed the bus stand gates for two hours on Saturday to mark their protest against the state government and management concerned at Transport Department for failing to meet their demands.