Flower show begins at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

Flower enthusiasts thronged the “Chrysanthemum Show” which kicked off at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. The two-day show, dedicated to the Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, who was an ardent lover of flowers, has been jointly organised by the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping (DF&L) as well as the Estate Organization of PAU.

Dr APS Gill, former professor of Floriculture, PAU and Ex-National Consultant of Floriculture, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), was the chief guest on the occasion. Expressing delight over multitude varieties of chrysanthemums in varied hues, Dr Singh commended PAU for its unremitting dedication to the domain of floriculture that has enabled it to stand out nationally.

Presiding over the programme, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, remarked, “The murmurs and whispers of blooming chrysanthemums present a blissful sight, thus, offering solace in solitude and gaiety in gloom as well as turning darkness into light and agony into joy.”

Dr Parminder Singh, head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, informed that DF&L has evolved nearly 200 varieties of chrysanthemum till date. With the introduction of 19 new varieties of multiflora, Korean and decorative group this year, the department has brought in floral diversity, he said. New varieties comprised Mafisto Purple, Gustavo Sunny, Masotti Yellow, Jasoda Red, Jasoda Dark Pink, Jasoda Dark Orange, Givilando, Cesar, etc., he told. There were 11 classes (incurved, reflexed, intermediate, spider, decorative, single/semi double, pompon/button, anemone, spoon, etc.) for competition in the show in Japanese and Korean varieties of chrysanthemum, he added.

#Bhai Vir Singh #Punjab Agricultural University PAU #Sikhs