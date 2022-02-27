JITO Premier Cricket League from today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

The fifth edition of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League will be held at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road from February 27 to March 6. Giving this information, Bhushan Jain and Rajeev Jain Chaman, chairman and chief secretary, respectively, Youth Wing, JITO, Ludhiana, said 16 teams would battle it out in this league to be organised. Six matches would be played daily in the league, they said. “Matches of 10 overs each side will be played. In total, 33 matches will to be held during the competition,” they added.

The jerseys of the participating teams, including namely Bhomia Sunrisers, Chandan Challengers, CM Valley Smashers, Jainson Smashers, M Jain Superkings, Manilo Sparks, RS Royal Challengers, Redhill Rippers, Sona Royals, Star Touch Ultra Strikers, Sudarshan Tigers, Sweet Touch Strikers, Techno Finishers, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers, Vira Ke Veer and Zizou Warriors, were released today after a meeting of the organisers and sponsors, which was held at the venue. Besides, exhibition matches in the women section, children and seniors will also be conducted.

Amit Jain, Rakesh Jain Romi, Munish Jain, Kuntal Jain, Ravi Jain, Vipul Jain, Mayank Jain, Kasturi Lal Jain, Kranti Jain, Manju Oswal, Sahil Jain, Bhavya Jain, Ramyak Jain, Sambhav Jain, Girish Jain, Pawan Jain, Sidhant Jain, Jitesh Jain, Dhruv Jain, Kartik Jain, Jinesh Jain and Kanav Jain were present at the meeting.—