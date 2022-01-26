NGO complains to Governor against rampant illegal constructions in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The Council of Engineers (CoE), an NGO, has complained to the Punjab Governor, demanding an independent probe into rising illegal buildings in Ludhiana. Kapil Arora of the council has demanded action and transfer of the officials concerned.

The complainant, Kapil Arora, said as per the MC Additional Commissioner’s report, there are 57,862 illegal buildings based on new electrical connections issued by the PSPCL with respect to building plans approved and challans issued by the MCL.

He, however, said the report was incomplete as it did not include construction of more storeys over buildings having old electrical connections as well as residential buildings illegally constructed as commercial and industrial with covered area much more than the building bylaws in active connivance of the officials concerned of the MC, Ludhiana. Further, the type of buildings was not mentioned in large number of challans issued by ATPs.

A member, Gagnish Khurana, said illegal buildings with more covered area than the building bylaws as well as without any approved plan had increased burden on the already crumbled infrastructure of Ludhiana. It was also against Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The entire building plan system has collapsed again and the Local Government Department is silent on the issue, he said.

Another member, Rajinder Bhutani, said despite directions of the high court as well as provisions of the building bylaws for criminal action against erring officers, no action had been taken by the Municipal Commissioner as well as the MTP. Further, the state government was also protecting the erring and corrupt officers by introducing regularisation policy again and again, he alleged.

Transfer of civic body chief, STP sought

Members of the Council of Engineers have demanded from the Punjab Governor to transfer MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and Senior Town Planner (STP) SS Bindra so that a fair inquiry could be conducted in the matter. They also alleged that a large number of commercial constructions had been allowed in residential areas that have now become a menace as officials ignored these violations. They demanded that a probe be conducted into rampant illegal constructions in the city.