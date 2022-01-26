NGO complains to Governor against rampant illegal constructions in Ludhiana

NGO complains to Governor against rampant illegal constructions in Ludhiana

The NGO, Council of Engineers, has demanded an independent probe into rising illegal buildings in Ludhiana. File photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The Council of Engineers (CoE), an NGO, has complained to the Punjab Governor, demanding an independent probe into rising illegal buildings in Ludhiana. Kapil Arora of the council has demanded action and transfer of the officials concerned.

The complainant, Kapil Arora, said as per the MC Additional Commissioner’s report, there are 57,862 illegal buildings based on new electrical connections issued by the PSPCL with respect to building plans approved and challans issued by the MCL.

He, however, said the report was incomplete as it did not include construction of more storeys over buildings having old electrical connections as well as residential buildings illegally constructed as commercial and industrial with covered area much more than the building bylaws in active connivance of the officials concerned of the MC, Ludhiana. Further, the type of buildings was not mentioned in large number of challans issued by ATPs.

A member, Gagnish Khurana, said illegal buildings with more covered area than the building bylaws as well as without any approved plan had increased burden on the already crumbled infrastructure of Ludhiana. It was also against Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The entire building plan system has collapsed again and the Local Government Department is silent on the issue, he said.

Another member, Rajinder Bhutani, said despite directions of the high court as well as provisions of the building bylaws for criminal action against erring officers, no action had been taken by the Municipal Commissioner as well as the MTP. Further, the state government was also protecting the erring and corrupt officers by introducing regularisation policy again and again, he alleged.

Transfer of civic body chief, STP sought

Members of the Council of Engineers have demanded from the Punjab Governor to transfer MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and Senior Town Planner (STP) SS Bindra so that a fair inquiry could be conducted in the matter. They also alleged that a large number of commercial constructions had been allowed in residential areas that have now become a menace as officials ignored these violations. They demanded that a probe be conducted into rampant illegal constructions in the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage