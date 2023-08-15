Keeping with tradition since 2014, PM dons multicolour Bandhani print turban on I-Day

New Delhi, August 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.
For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.
It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014.
Last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail. With that, he wore a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole.
Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's attire for Independence Day and Republic Day events.
