Keeping with tradition since 2014, PM dons multicolour Bandhani print turban on I-Day

PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.

For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.

It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014.

Last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail. With that, he wore a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole.

Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's attire for Independence Day and Republic Day events.

#Narendra Modi #Red Fort #Turban