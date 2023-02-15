Kwatra in Dhaka today

New Delhi, February 14
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay a two-day visit to Bangladesh starting Wednesday at the invitation of Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.
Kwatra returned from Kathmandu on Tuesday after a two-day visit, during which he called on the top Nepal leadership. During the Dhaka visit, both Foreign Secretaries will review the entire range of bilateral relationships, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.
