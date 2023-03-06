Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

A CBI team on Monday visited the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said.

The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members and others, on March 15, they said.

The agency has kept the further probe open into the alleged scam case, they said.

The visit of the CBI team is in connection with further investigation in the case, they said.