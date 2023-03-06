Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

New Delhi, March 6
A CBI team on Monday visited the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case, officials said.
There is no search or raid taking place, they said.
The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members and others, on March 15, they said.
The agency has kept the further probe open into the alleged scam case, they said.
The visit of the CBI team is in connection with further investigation in the case, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case
According to sources in Lokayukta, they have learnt that Vir...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...
Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home
In a post on his personal blog, the 80-year-old actor says h...