Man dies, 1 injured as SUV crashes into bike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 23

A youth was killed and another injured in a collision between a speeding SUV and a bike in Chunni village on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh road today. The deceased has been identified as an Ajmeri resident of Slater Ganj, UP, and the injured, Vishal, is a resident of Patiala.

In the statement to the police, the deceased’s uncle, Siraj Hal, a resident of Chunni village, said his nephew Ajmeri was going to Fatehgarh Sahib with his friend Vishal, who studies at a college there. He said a speeding SUV from the Fatehgarh Sahib side hit his motorcycle, due to which both of them fell down and were seriously injured. He said the car driver managed to escape, and Ajmeri and Vishal were rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where doctors declared Ajmeri dead while Vishal was under treatment.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified driver of the car and handed over the body of the deceased to the family members after a postmortem at the Civil Hospital.

#Fatehgarh Sahib