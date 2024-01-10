Demanding flood relief, farmers protest

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 9

Alleging the non-release of compensation to several farmers of villages in Moonak for their crops damaged during the monsoon floods, the BKU (Ugrahan) today staged a dharna outside the office of Moonak SDM.

The protesters demanded the early release of relief to farmers. The dharna was lifted when the farmers were told by the administration that it had completed the process of releasing the compensation.

Moonak block president of BKU (Ugrahan), Rinku Moonak, said the protest was ended after consulting the agitating farmers. He said the administration had promised them that compensation amount would be credited within two or three days into the bank accounts of farmers.

In case the authorities did not fulfil its promise, a bigger protest would be held, he said.

Moonak SDM Suba Singh said the administration had already distributed Rs 22 crore to affected farmers of 26 villages of the Moonak area. He added that there some cases were pending due to different reasons, including problems with the bank accounts of beneficiaries. The left-over cases had been sent again to the banks, he said.

