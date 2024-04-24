Generator falls from crane, narrow escape for passersby

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 23

People had a narrow escape on Monday outside a popular sweets shop located outside the main bazaar on the North Circular Road of Abohar when a heavy generator being lifted with crane to install it at top of the three-storied building fell on the road.

According to the information, a local resident Mintu Kukkar came to the shop on his two-wheeler to collect snacks. A few seconds after he parked the two-wheeler outside the shop, a heavy generator fell and his vehicle was completely destroyed. Mintu and other passers-by had a narrow escape.

Eyewitnesses said that a heavy generator was being lifted to the upper floor of the multi-storied shop using a crane when suddenly the hook of the carrier broke and this accident occurred. The circular road is always bustling with people but there was no human loss fortunately.

