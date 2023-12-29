 Photos of Kejri, Mann on R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Jakhar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Photos of Kejri, Mann on R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Jakhar

Photos of Kejri, Mann on R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Jakhar

Photos of Kejri, Mann on R-Day tableau led to its rejection: Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar at the party headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Thursday. A tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Punjab’s tableau for the Republic Day was rejected because photos of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann were put on the front. This was stated by Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar here today.

Speaking at a press conference, Jakhar said that Punjab officials refused to remove the photos of both leaders despite being asked by the Centre’s department concerned. He alleged that now Punjab CM was unnecessarily politicising the whole issue.

He further said that every Punjabi was proud of his heritage and culture. “We have for a millennium lived on borders and contributed hugely to safeguarding our borders. The nation has never been oblivious to our valour. However, Mann is selectively not choosing to tell the ‘real truth’ on why the tableau was cancelled. The reason which has been furnished is that the tableau had photos of Kejriwal and Mann. It is like making mockery of our heritage, as never in the history has any Chief Minister put his picture on a tableau,” he added.

Unfortunately, Mann is a puppet of Kejriwal and both are obsessed with publicity and have no respect for, responsibility or integrity, whatsoever, for putting the interests of the state first. Stating facts, Jakhar said that in the last 17 years Punjab’s tableau failed to get approval nine times. During the Congress regime the tableau was rejected due to some theme issue, he added.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Republic Day #Sunil Jakhar


