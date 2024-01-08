 Punjab Diary: Has the hatred ended? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: Has the hatred ended?

Punjab Diary: Has the hatred ended?

Punjab Diary: Has the hatred ended?


Muktsar: In a strange turn of events, SAD’s Gidderbaha constituency in-charge Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon on Saturday tendered an unconditional apology to PCC chief-cum- Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in two complaints filed by the latter in a Muktsar court in 2020. Dimpy had accused Warring and one of his close relatives of having their involvement in corrupt practices. Earlier, too, Dimpy and his younger brother Sunny Dhillon have levelled several allegations on Warring. Sunny, who at times has been projected by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party’s tough man against Warring, has in the past publicly warned the latter to face action once the SAD comes back to power in the state. During the Congress government, both Dhillon brothers were sent to jail in two separate cases of capturing a polling booth and bid to capture a polling booth in 2018. Now, it is to be seen whether the hatred among these politicians has ended or not.

Sailing on two boats

Pathankot: People close to actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai claimed that she is sailing on two boats. Despite being told by the BJP high command that she should get ready to contest from the Mandi seat in Himachal, she is also keeping an eye on the Gurdaspur constituency. However, the response she has got will in no way gladden her heart. She has been told by people who matter that the damage done by her colleague Sunny Deol runs so deep that she stands absolutely no chance of winning. She has now told her well-wishers that she will soon make her final decision. A wag says this final decision will be based on astrological calculations.

Volatile situation

Batala: A potentially volatile situation developed the day petrol stations went dry following the truckers’ strike. Irate commuters had to stand for hours in serpentine queues to fill fuel tanks. For some inexplicable reason, people were angry at the staff of petrol stations rather than directing their anger at the government. Somebody should have told them about Mark Twain’s words that “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”

Who’s better batter?

Gurdaspur: The administration recently organised an inter-village cricket tournament. What left one flummoxed was the fact that nearly all cricketers knew who Glenn Maxwell is and how he made mincemeat of Afghanistan by his adjective-defying knock. Discussions during the breaks often revolved around Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other top batters. It was indeed a surprise to listen to arguments on who was a better batter - Sachin Tendulkar or Viv Richards? The debate became so animated that it could have gone on and on till one of the coaches reminded all and sundry that Richards never played with a helmet, hence the Caribbean great is the winner of the contest.

Warm reception

Ferozepur: Visitors coming to the Ferozepur DC office for their work are in for a surprise these days. Instead of finding gun-toting guards, they are being served hot tea to combat extreme weather. Lakhwinder Singh of Toot village said he was amused to see the tea being served to visitors. Another visitor Satnam Singh said, “Though weather is cold, the reception for visitors is warm.” Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said he could see many people shivering due to cold.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts, Anirudh Gupta

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Muktsar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

2
Punjab

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

3
World

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India strongly raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

4
Punjab

40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds from different countries arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

5
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

6
J & K

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

7
Himachal

Two Rajasthan tourists killed, another injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

9
Business

M-cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards

10
Delhi

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

PM: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in LS polls: Nadda

We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab

‘INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP’

INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

For first time, IAF’s C-130J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name

Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Winged guests’ count declining at Punjab’s Harike wetland

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule

PGI to expedite work on Sarangpur centre

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Cold wave: Fog derails rail traffic, delays 22 Delhi-bound trains

Winter vacation for primary classes extended till Jan 12

Delhiites express delight over consecration of Ram Temple

Rajya sabha polls:c Court allows jailed AAP leader to visit returning officer

2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria booked for breaking TV in Kapurthala jail

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated