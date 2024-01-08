Punjab Diary: Has the hatred ended?

Muktsar: In a strange turn of events, SAD’s Gidderbaha constituency in-charge Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon on Saturday tendered an unconditional apology to PCC chief-cum- Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in two complaints filed by the latter in a Muktsar court in 2020. Dimpy had accused Warring and one of his close relatives of having their involvement in corrupt practices. Earlier, too, Dimpy and his younger brother Sunny Dhillon have levelled several allegations on Warring. Sunny, who at times has been projected by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party’s tough man against Warring, has in the past publicly warned the latter to face action once the SAD comes back to power in the state. During the Congress government, both Dhillon brothers were sent to jail in two separate cases of capturing a polling booth and bid to capture a polling booth in 2018. Now, it is to be seen whether the hatred among these politicians has ended or not.

Sailing on two boats

Pathankot: People close to actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai claimed that she is sailing on two boats. Despite being told by the BJP high command that she should get ready to contest from the Mandi seat in Himachal, she is also keeping an eye on the Gurdaspur constituency. However, the response she has got will in no way gladden her heart. She has been told by people who matter that the damage done by her colleague Sunny Deol runs so deep that she stands absolutely no chance of winning. She has now told her well-wishers that she will soon make her final decision. A wag says this final decision will be based on astrological calculations.

Volatile situation

Batala: A potentially volatile situation developed the day petrol stations went dry following the truckers’ strike. Irate commuters had to stand for hours in serpentine queues to fill fuel tanks. For some inexplicable reason, people were angry at the staff of petrol stations rather than directing their anger at the government. Somebody should have told them about Mark Twain’s words that “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”

Who’s better batter?

Gurdaspur: The administration recently organised an inter-village cricket tournament. What left one flummoxed was the fact that nearly all cricketers knew who Glenn Maxwell is and how he made mincemeat of Afghanistan by his adjective-defying knock. Discussions during the breaks often revolved around Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other top batters. It was indeed a surprise to listen to arguments on who was a better batter - Sachin Tendulkar or Viv Richards? The debate became so animated that it could have gone on and on till one of the coaches reminded all and sundry that Richards never played with a helmet, hence the Caribbean great is the winner of the contest.

Warm reception

Ferozepur: Visitors coming to the Ferozepur DC office for their work are in for a surprise these days. Instead of finding gun-toting guards, they are being served hot tea to combat extreme weather. Lakhwinder Singh of Toot village said he was amused to see the tea being served to visitors. Another visitor Satnam Singh said, “Though weather is cold, the reception for visitors is warm.” Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said he could see many people shivering due to cold.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts, Anirudh Gupta

