AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school conducted a special assembly to celebrate World Health Day, focussing on promoting good eating habits among students. The assembly aimed to raise awareness about the importance of nutritious and healthy food choices. The theme of ‘Good Eating Habits’ was chosen to educate students about making healthy food choices and understanding the impact of nutrition on their health. A display of various healthy food items, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products, was set up. Students had the opportunity to learn about the nutritional value of these foods and why they are essential for a balanced diet. Table manners were also demonstrated on the stage by Class VIII students. Principal Anjali appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers.

