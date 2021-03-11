AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

An exhibition was held to showcase the skills and learning of students in all subjects. Keeping in sync with the syllabus, students of classes IX to XII prepared interesting projects and models to display their learning to parents. Associate Director Parnika Kalra and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla appreciated the initiative taken by the students. The exhibition was highly appreciated by parents.
