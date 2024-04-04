New India High School, Pinjore

To mark the beginning of the new academic session 2024-25, the school organised a ‘yajna’ ceremony. Principal Nancy Handa, Coordinators, staff members and students participated in the ‘yajna’ to seek the blessings of the Almighty. ‘Aahuties’ were offered in the ‘hawan kund’ while chanting the sacred ‘mantras’. The students pledged to work hard. They derived optimum strength, courage and confidence for meeting the challenges. Nancy Handa blessed the students with hopefulness and courage through her words of motivation. She asked the students to tread the path of righteousness and be all time winner with remarkable success. ‘Prasad’ was distributed among all the students at the end.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander
Surrenders before Jhander police