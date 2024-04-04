New India High School, Pinjore

To mark the beginning of the new academic session 2024-25, the school organised a ‘yajna’ ceremony. Principal Nancy Handa, Coordinators, staff members and students participated in the ‘yajna’ to seek the blessings of the Almighty. ‘Aahuties’ were offered in the ‘hawan kund’ while chanting the sacred ‘mantras’. The students pledged to work hard. They derived optimum strength, courage and confidence for meeting the challenges. Nancy Handa blessed the students with hopefulness and courage through her words of motivation. She asked the students to tread the path of righteousness and be all time winner with remarkable success. ‘Prasad’ was distributed among all the students at the end.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pinjore