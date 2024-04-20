Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

On the eve of Baisakhi, the students of the school, were told about the unifying spirit of Baisakhi that is celebrated as ‘Pukhandu’ in Tamil Nadu and as ‘Vishu’ in Kerala. Bihu dance is performed in Assam the way bhangra is performed in Punjab. Students of the school were amazed to hear these facts related with Baisakhi. The day reminds us all of the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the nation in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Students were also guided to have deep reverence for the farmers for their diligent efforts to grow wheat to feed us all. Students sang ‘shabad’ with devotion to pay their reverential tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of Khalsa Panth. Bhangra was performed by students.

