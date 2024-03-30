St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school organised the annual sports day, ‘Unnaynum 2024 – Grooming inner strength’, on March 23 and 24. This year, sports day was organised in the evening under floodlights. The occasion was graced by chief guest Latika Sharma, Chairman, Haryana Special Olympics, and former MLA; guest of eminence Pooja Kadian, Arjuna Award winner, Wushu Sports; and guest of honour Raj Kamal Dhanda, member of the Haryana Olympics body. Special guests Krishan Lal Lamba, Chairman, MC, Kalka, and Bir Singh Arya, general secretary, Haryana Jump Rope Association, with other members of the SMC and PTA and parents graced the occasion. Principal Dr Piyush Punj welcomed the guests as the grand sports event began with a melodious song and flag hoisting ceremony. The Supreme Players Troop led a vibrant march past. A captivating tableau parade highlighted the school’s ‘Panchkosha’ philosophy and modern technology aligning with the school’s mission. The school also showcased the annual report of the session 2023-24 to all. Creative presentation by tiny tots and their mothers on the theme of environment conservation, showcased the enduring bond between them while promoting the message of reducing plastic usage. Students also engaged in a wide array of sports activities and competitions. A sports drill featuring various activities, including yoga, dribbling, gatka, taekwondo, hula hoop, and pomp pomp, as well as dumble and lazium, and a formation drill was conducted to showcase the diverse talents of students. Latika Sharma commended the school’s efforts in creating diverse avenues for students and providing them with all necessary facilities. Pooja Kadian emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and determination in personal development and achievement. A special ceremony honoured the continuous support of HMT staff members — CN Dhar, Jintender Vijh, OP Sharma, TS Naidu and Parveen Ahuja — followed by felicitation of all the guests. Vice-Principal Pallavi Bhardwaj, expressed sincere gratitude to all guests, parents and participants for their essential role in ensuring the success of Unnaynam 2024. The event concluded after the night camp activities. The next morning, students started with Surya Namaskar and a refreshing yoga session, followed by energetic activities and a walkathon. The school principal’s closing words, “Be leaders, not followers,” left a lasting impact on all.

