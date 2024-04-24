STELLAR INTER: Serie A & derby: Inter take it all with 2-1 win

Milan, April 23

Winning the derby ended up being the cherry on top of a special night for Inter Milan.

Holding off AC Milan 2-1 on Monday clinched for Inter the Serie A title that had been sign-posted for weeks, and earned a coveted second star on their jersey for winning a 20th Italian league title, breaking a tie with their fierce city rivals.

5 Inter had won the past five derbies, including both legs of the UCL semifinal last year and a 5-1 humiliation of Milan earlier this season in Serie A

“I told the guys, ‘we find ourselves in a situation that’s never happened before’,” Inter captain Lautaro Martinez said. “We needed to take advantage of this opportunity, because look around, the entire stadium is ours now.”

Not even the pouring rain could dampen the spirits of the Nerazzurri and their fans.

Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram scored and, although Fikayo Tomori’s late goal for AC Milan threatened to delay the celebrations, Inter held on for the win that stretched their lead to an insurmountable 17 points over second-placed Milan, with five rounds remaining.

At the final whistle, a beaming Lautaro and teammate Federico Dimarco climbed onto the top of the goal frame at San Siro. Flares and fireworks were set off and the Inter players danced raucously in front of fans. — AP