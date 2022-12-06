 Women’s cricket: Two months ahead of T20 World Cup, BCCI transfers head coach Ramesh Powar to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach : The Tribune India

Women’s cricket: Two months ahead of T20 World Cup, BCCI transfers head coach Ramesh Powar to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach

Powar was appointed for his second stint in May 2021 and the Indian team didn’t have too many noteworthy performances under his tutelage save the silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Women’s cricket: Two months ahead of T20 World Cup, BCCI transfers head coach Ramesh Powar to NCA; Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, December 6

With only two months left for the Women’s T20 World Cup, the BCCI on Tuesday shunted head coach Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy as a part of its “restructuring module”.

While no head coach was named, former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who has been a part of Indian men’s pathway teams (A and U-19), has been appointed as the new batting coach ahead of the home series against Australia, starting December 9 in Mumbai.

“Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy and will switch to men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI,” the BCCI stated in a release.

“The BCCI on Monday (Tuesday) announced the appointment of Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s cricket team. Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai,” it further stated.

Powar was appointed for his second stint in May 2021 and the Indian team didn’t have too many noteworthy performances under his tutelage save the silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

India couldn’t make it to the semifinal of the 50 over World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

Commenting on his appointment, Kanitkar said: “I see tremendous prospects in this team and we have a good mix of youth and experience. I believe this team is ready for the challenge ahead. We have a few marquee events coming up and it is going to be exciting for the team and myself as batting coach.” Powar will be the spin bowling coach at the NCA.

“With Powar coming on-board (as a spin bowling coach), we are sure he will bring his expertise and experience to the National Cricket Academy. Having worked in domestic, age-group cricket and the international circuit, I am sure he will play an active role in the betterment of the game. I look forward to working with him in his new role at the NCA,” NCA head VVS Laxman said.

Powar termed his experience coaching women’s team as “enriching”.

“Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country. With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future.

“I look forward to working in tandem with Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength.” With the BCCI naming the new Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this monith, it remains to be seen if the head coach will be appointed anytime soon.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

3
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

4
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

5
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

6
Musings

Ending the long wait for passport

7
Chandigarh

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

8
Nation

Mother of two addicted to gambling loses herself to landlord in betting in UP; now lives with him

9
Delhi

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

10
Punjab Moosewala Killing

Goldy Brar in audio clip: 'Not in custody'

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court

Was hearing a public interest matter related to the plight o...

Perturbed over waving of Khalistani flags at an event in Melbourne, India warns Australia of Khalistan separatists and their links with terror groups

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Mann, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

Slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother Ajay...

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay ...


Cities

View All

Booking for Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony to go online from January 1: BSF

Booking for Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony to go online from January 1: BSF

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Delhi High Court recognises woman's choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala