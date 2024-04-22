2 teenage girls abducted in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 21

Two teenage girls were reported to be abducted from their respective villages and the police of the villages have registered cases under relevant sections.

The police said here on Sunday that Gurpreet Singh, alias Kauda, a resident of Baler village, abducted a girl, who is a Class IX student of Government Adarsh School at Baler. The victim’s father in his statement to the police stated that the family went to bed on April 7 and found the girl missing the next morning. The family visited their

relatives’ houses searching for the girl, but she could not be found.

ASI Nirmal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said on the statement of the victim’s father, the accused, Gurpreet Singh, of the village has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by the Bhikhiwind police on Saturday.

In the second incident, a 13-year-old girl was abducted from Thatha village here on April 18. The father of the victim in his statement to the Chabal police stated that the girl had gone to drop her younger brother at Government Elementary School in the village but failed to return home. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered in the case, said ASI Sukhdev Raj.

ASI Nirmal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said on the statement of the victim’s father, the accused, Gurpreet Singh, of the village has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC by the Bhikhiwind police on Saturday.

In the second incident that took place, a 13-year-old girl was abducted from Thatha village in Tarn Taran here on April 18.

The father of the victim in his statement to the Chabal police stated that the girl had gone to drop her younger brother at Government Elementary School in the village but failed to return home. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered in the case, said ASI Sukhdev Raj.

