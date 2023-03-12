7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

A seven-month-old child was kidnapped from his house in Khuh Suniara area here on Friday.

However, the accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of area near Doonga Hanuman Mandir in Guru Bazaar area in the walled city here was arrested within four hours of the incident.

The police said the accused was allegedly blackmailing the family and had planned to kill the child.

Ranjit Singh, SHO, Division D police station, said on Friday, Renu Devi, mother of the victim, who originally hailed from Unao in Uttar Pradesh and now resides in Amritsar, told the police that her child was kidnapped by the accused with intent to blackmail the family and kill the child.

He said police teams were formed and the accused was arrested from the Tarn Taran road within four hours of the incident.

A case under Section 365 of the IPC was registered against him. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody remand for further investigation, said the SHO.