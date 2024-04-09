Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

With the arrest of three persons, the police today claimed to have cracked the Saturday bank dacoity at the ICICI Bank branch located on the Tarn Taran road here.

The police have recovered Rs 7.70 lakh from three suspects identified as Suraj (22) and Inderjit Singh, alias Sajjan (19), both residents of the Bhai Manjh road, Sultanwind, and Prince, alias Shera (32), a resident of Gobind Nagar located on the Sultanwind road.

The suspects in custody of the Amritsar police. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Addressing the media here today, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said, “The police have confiscated a .30 bore pistol with five rounds and a dummy pistol from the suspects.”

A case under Sections 392, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against suspects, the CP said. They had looted Rs 12.78 lakh from cashier of the bank on gunpoint, the CP said.

Malik Singh, relationship manager of the bank, told the police that on Saturday afternoon, the perpetrators entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier while threatening him to hand over the cash. The suspects decamped with Rs 12.78 lakh from the bank out of which the police recovered Rs 7.70 lakh. The remaining amount would also be recovered soon, the CP said.

“We identified robbers within hours of the incident and a manhunt was launched to arrest them. The police teams worked tirelessly on clues throughout night to nab them within 24 hours of the incident,” the CP said. After committing the crime, the suspects went to their house and later escaped from there. The suspects were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation, the CP said.

Suraj had seven cases of snatchings and theft registered against him at Maqboolpura, Division B and the Majitha road police stations here. Similarly, Inderjit Singh also had three cases of theft registered against him while preventive action was initiated against him after imposition of the model code of conduct on March 16. He had come out on bail recently, the CP said.

