SAD (A) candidate for resuming trade between India, Pak

Amritsar, April 22
SAD (Amritsar) activists led by its Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Iman Singh Mann offered ‘ardas’ for the resumption of bilateral trade between India and Pakistan at the Joint Check Post (JCP) here on Monday. Harpal Singh Baler, Lok Sabha candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency, also accompanied him.
After reaching the JCP with tractor-trailers, Mann said both India and Pakistan were born out of the same womb, but the governments in these two countries for their narrow political interests created a fence between the two countries. Apart from the fencing, a huge wall of hatred has been erected, he said.
He said the narrow thinking of the rulers of India had increased the distance between the two countries. SAD (A) workers, therefore, prayed to the Almighty to help open these borders so that mutual ties as well as business relations can increase.
Upkar Singh Sandhu, a senior SAD (A) leader, demanded that the Central government relax its policies and open the border to facilitate the progress of the region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...