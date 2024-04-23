SAD (A) candidate for resuming trade between India, Pak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

SAD (Amritsar) activists led by its Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Iman Singh Mann offered ‘ardas’ for the resumption of bilateral trade between India and Pakistan at the Joint Check Post (JCP) here on Monday. Harpal Singh Baler, Lok Sabha candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency, also accompanied him.

After reaching the JCP with tractor-trailers, Mann said both India and Pakistan were born out of the same womb, but the governments in these two countries for their narrow political interests created a fence between the two countries. Apart from the fencing, a huge wall of hatred has been erected, he said.

He said the narrow thinking of the rulers of India had increased the distance between the two countries. SAD (A) workers, therefore, prayed to the Almighty to help open these borders so that mutual ties as well as business relations can increase.

Upkar Singh Sandhu, a senior SAD (A) leader, demanded that the Central government relax its policies and open the border to facilitate the progress of the region.

