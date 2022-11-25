Chandigarh police seek production warrant for gangster Chaska

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 24

The UT police have sought the production warrant of Neeraj Chaska, a gangster and a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, in two-year-old murder case of Gurlal Brar.

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide, was killed by alleged members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020.

The police have arrested four suspects - Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhaddi; Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta; Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba; and Chamkaur Singh, alias Baint - in the case so far.

Neeraj Chaska was on the run since Gurlal’s murder. Chaska, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot and an alleged main shooter of the Bambiha gang, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Jammu recently. The police had already filed a chargesheet in the Gurlal murder case.

One of the prosecution witnesses Vikas Tiwari has turned hostile and failed to identify the alleged shooter, Chamkaur Singh, alias Baint, arrested by the police.

Two persons fired at Gurlal, who was sitting in a Fortuner car parked outside City Emporium, Industrial Area, Phase 1. The shooters fled on a motorcycle.

The police had earlier brought gangster Chaska to Chandigarh on production warrant from the Patiala jail and secured his police custody for five days in the Surjit bouncer murder case. Surjit Singh was shot dead on March 16, 2020 by two unknown persons on a motorcycle while he was returning home from Sector 22 in his car in Sector 38 (West). The Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, terming it a revenge for the murder of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri.

