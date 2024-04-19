Panchkula: CM’s flying squad seizes 282 LPG cylinders, vehicles from illegal godown

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

The CM flying squad in Panchkula raided an illegal godown at Maranwala village on the Pinjore-Baddi road. The officials said they recovered a total of 282 gas cylinders and four vehicles from the spot.

This was the squad’s second such action in the area in one month.

Officials involved in the raid said they received a tipoff regarding the hoarding of gas cylinders in a room of a house in a residential area, which was turned into an illegal storage space.

The officials said they raided the illegal godown accompanied by a team from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, adding that they recovered four vehicles full of gas cylinders from the spot. They said numerous gas cylinders were found lying in the godown as well, adding that their team then arrested Arvind Kumar from the site.

The officials said they recovered 282 commercial and domestic gas cylinders from the site, adding that the cylinders had been brought to the godown in connivance with gas agency owners located in Chandigarh.

The team also pointed out that the godown owner lacked any documents regarding the cylinders.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against four individuals — Arvind Kumar, Raman Kumar, drivers of vehicles Navpreet, and Jarnail Singh — under Sections Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Supply and Control Order, 2000, at the Pinjore police station.

Previous raid

The CM flying squad, along with the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, nabbed 19 individuals on March 16 for stealing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from filled gas cylinders and selling it in a black market at Pinjore.

