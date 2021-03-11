Poster-making competition held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In order to motivate the students to pursue career options in the field of science, a poster-making competition was held on the occasion of National Technology Day at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, here. It was held for the students of Class VIII, depicting emerging trends in information technology (IT). It reminded the children of the technological advancement made by the country. TNS

‘Red Day’ celebrated

Chandigarh: Tiny tots of Aanchal International School celebrated ‘Red Day’ with enthusiasm. Students and teachers were dressed in red attires. The importance of red colour and its recognition was done through various games and activities. To make the children understand the significance of red colour, various colourful activities, including drawing, colouring, origami, paper craft, were conducted. The motive of celebrating the day was to make the children aware of red colour, its significance and develop fine motor skills in them. TNS

Bhavan student brings laurels

Chandigarh: Vedant Saini, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has been selected to represent India in the 63rd International Mathematics Olympiad to be held in Oslo, Norway, from July 6 to 16. He is part of the team comprising six students, who have been selected for the Indian team, based on their performance in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM). He was earlier selected for the acclaimed Asia Pacific Maths Olympiad - 2022 from the north-west region, India. He had also represented India in the International Maths Olympiad, St Petersburg, 2021. He bagged AIR-1 at Technothlon - 2021, conducted by the IIT-Guwahati. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal congratulated him for his achievement.