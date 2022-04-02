Private waste collectors stage protest in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 1

Private garbage collectors today staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 14 here, asking the civic body not to hand over the work of door-to-door segregated waste collection to a contractor.

The protesters, under the banner of the Door-to-Door Garbage Collector Welfare Committee, also burnt an effigy of Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal as a mark of protest. Later, they dumped garbage outside the civic body office.

The private waste collectors said the move would render them jobless, while the MC claimed that the contractor had been instructed to adjust them.

The Mayor said the new system of door-to-door segregated waste collection would be implemented by next week.

“It will revamp the overall garbage collection system. The waste will be segregated at source and only unrecyclable waste will be disposed of at the Jhuriwala dumping ground in accordance with the solid waste management rules and the NGT guidelines. All these aspects are important to improve the cleanliness rankings,” he said.

Currently, the garbage collection in various sectors in the city is carried out by private persons. According to residents, they have been inefficient in their work and charge arbitrarily for the service.

The private waste collectors had also staged a protest on March 7 outside Kisan Bhawan in Sector 14 where a General House meeting was underway. —