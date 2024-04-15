Thieves strike at Zirakpur house

Zirakpur, April 14
Miscreants targeted a locked house in Saini Vihar, Phase 2, and stole goods worth Rs 4.50 lakh on Saturday night.
Complainant Rajkumar, the house owner, stated that he lived in his Chandigarh home and visited the Zirakpur house off and on. Miscreants entered the house around 2.30 am on Saturday and made off with gold and silver ornaments, TV, LED, expensive clothes worth Rs 80,000, household goods and inverters.
The complainant stated that he found a mobile phone in the house, which could be of the miscreants. The phone was handed over to the police. The police are investigating the matter.
