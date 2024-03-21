2 pupils die in mishap in Hisar

Hisar, March 20
Two university students were killed when the bike they were riding collided with a roadside electricity transformer near Camp Chowk here today. The deceased have been identified as Samir Saharan of Khedi village in Sirsa and Kaushal Deep from Behrod, Rajasthan.
While Samir (22) was studying at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Kaushal was a student at Punjab’s LPU University. The police have informed the families about the incident.
As per information, Samir and Kushal left the HAU hostel on someone’s bike on Tuesday night. Some friends of Samir from the LPU University were accompanying the duo, but they were in a car.
When they were near Camp Chowk, the bike went out of control and collided with the pole of a transformer on roadside. The duo took them to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
