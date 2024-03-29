4 of family killed in accident

Gurugram, March 28
Four members of a family were killed and three were injured when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Anita (42), Dipanshu (29), Piyush (13) and Sambhav (19), while Pushpa, Himanshu and Geetanshi sustained injuries in the mishap.
The victims, who were travelling to Ujjain, were residents of Bhahsuma village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Anita suffered serious injuries, but she breathed her last on way to the hospital. The injured were rushed to Nalhar Medical College and Hospital after the mishap.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the mishap took place on the outskirts of Jhimrawat village near Pingawan on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The driver lost balance due to which the vehicle hit the divider, leading to the mishap. The police pulled out the bodies and the injured out of the car.
