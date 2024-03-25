50 choppers to provide services after lifting of poll code: Aviation Minister

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 24

A day after assuming charge, the newly appointed Health and Civil Aviation Minister of Haryana, Kamal Gupta, said that soon, helicopters would be deployed in various districts to provide multi-purpose services like dedicated chopper flights for tourist spots, organising destination weddings or air chopper services etc in the state.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hisar today, the minister said in a meeting with the Civil Aviation Department, he had directed officials that more than 50 choppers would be available for flights in the state from June 6, immediately after end of the Model Code of Conduct after the General Election.

“We will set up helipads at various places in the state. Those who want to use helicopters for destination weddings, they can hire one. There are grooms who want to bring their bride home in helicopters. Moreover, choppers can be booked to visit destinations. For example, anyone wants to go to Gurugram from Hisar, chopper will be made available at a cost,” he stated.

“Jaise baag me titliyan udti hai, aise Haryana me helicopters udenge. (choppers will be in abundance as there are butterflies in the garden),” he commented. To the district headquarters and municipal councils in the state, which will set up their helipads, choppers will be made available to those.

Gupta, who has been given the charge of health, Ayush, medical education and civil aviation, said that people should not fret about broken streets or potholes. “We are focusing on big things like setting up airports and an international-level airport is being set up in Hisar. International flights will start in a month or two,” he said.

