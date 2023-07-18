 79 fall victim to cybercrime in Gurugram daily : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 79 fall victim to cybercrime in Gurugram daily

79 fall victim to cybercrime in Gurugram daily

79 fall victim to cybercrime in Gurugram daily

A cyber awareness session organised by the Gurugram police. - File photo



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 17

Cybercrime cases are on the rise as more than 79 people in Gurugram fall victim to cyber frauds every day. As many as 11,195 cybercrime complaints have been filed in the five months of the year (January to May).

The cyber criminals defrauded around Rs 80 crore in these past five months. In the first five months of last year, this figure was close to Rs 18 lakh. The local police said that they are working on both prevention and detection.

A senior police officer said that a new trend has started in cybercrime cases. While banking fraud, fraud through social networking sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter and website-hacking cases are common, cyber criminals now focus on task fraud through work from home.

To offer quick money through tasks like sharing and liking videos in the beginning and later, asking victims to invest money in tasks, they dupe people. People — in the greed of quick money – land into the net easily. Nowadays, most cases being reported relate to task frauds.

According to police data in these five months, a total of 11,195 complaints regarding cyber crimes were registered. Last year, in the same duration, 5,249 complaints were registered.

While 198 cases were registered this year, 33 cases were registered last year. In the five months of last year, the police arrested 116 cyber criminals, but this year, the police have arrested 290 cyber criminals, including 21 foreigners.

“In the main cases now, task fraud, work from home, sextortion, duping through matrimonial sites, fake ads and other banking frauds like KYC, increasing of credit limit, fraud on pretext of electricity bill are trending. Nowadays, cyber criminals offer work from home and good return on investment. People have also become aware and immediately report these to cyber crime police stations,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, cyber security officer.

While cyber criminals defrauded a total of Rs 79,98,03,299, the police recovered Rs 2,90,12,137; 340 Euros and $2,000 from the accused in these five months.

“Cyber crime concerns awareness. We have conducted 73 training sessions and 119 awareness programmes to educate the general public to save them from cyber crime. We have arrested 290 cyber criminals in these five months. More than 170 raids were conducted outside Haryana and 68 raids were conducted within Haryana,” Siddhant Jain, DCP (cyber) told The Tribune.

#cyber crime #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
World

Pakistan forced to outsource Islamabad Airport due to lack of forex reserves

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers

Nature’s fury hits Kullu again, 1 dead in cloudburst

Nature's fury hits Kullu again, 1 dead in cloudburst

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained

3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks