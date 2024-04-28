Forest Department to plant over 7L saplings in Sirsa district

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 27

The Forest Department of Sirsa district is gearing up for a large-scale tree plantation drive. With the World Environment Day approaching on June 5, preparations for the plantation drive have already begun. Monsoon, typically arriving in June and early July, provides the ideal conditions for tree growth. Despite the limited forested areas in Sirsa, the Forest Department has set an ambitious target of planting 7,66,750 trees across the district, with a primary focus on the areas affected by tree felling due to various projects.

This year, the department aims to plant 2,81,750 trees locally. Additionally, through the Jan Shakti campaign, 4,85,000 trees will be distributed free of cost to government offices, schools and the public to promote greenery in the region.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Satish Kumar announced various programmes that had been scheduled for World Environment Day, emphasising the importance of tree planting. He said as the monsoon approaches, the department will provide further guidance on planting the saplings. After planting, the department will ensures well-being of the saplings by providing water through tankers twice a year, he added.

In a significant development, after a decade, the tree process of marking trees in the district has also been completed. This year’s census revealed an increase of 2,87,039 trees in the district, bringing the total number of trees to 33 lakh.

Tree marking is conducted by the Forest Department every five years, including trees with a diameter of 30 centimeters or more. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tree marking was delayed by 10 years this time. Nevertheless, the counting was conducted in February-March, with the information and photos being updated on the portal.

DFO Satish Kumar said in 2022-23 7,17,498 government trees were recorded in the district census, increasing to 10,04,537 in the latest count. He said, this information had been uploaded to the portal, reflecting a total of 33 lakh trees in the district. Kumar said that in comparison to the previous year, there had been a notable increase of 2,87,000 trees, showcasing the ongoing efforts towards environmental conservation.

