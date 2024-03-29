Karnal admn focuses on SVEEP activities to get the voters out to exercise franchise

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 28

Aimed at increasing the voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelections, the district administration is focusing on ‘Systematic Voters’ Education & Electoral Participation’ (SVEEP) activities across the district. Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been assigned the duties to spread awareness among the voters by organising camps. Boards, posters and LED screens will be displayed at polling booths and other places to educate people for casting vote.

Children to push parents to caste vote To increase the voter turnout, the DEO has been directed to encourage students below 18 years to push their parents to cast their vote.

The parents will also be encouraged to upload a selfie after casting their vote on the portal.

Selfie points will also be set up at public places and government buildings so that people take a selfie after casting their vote.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Uttam Singh has asked Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Akhil Pilani to expedite the activities at schools and colleges in collaboration with the District Education Officer (DEO). The posters and slogans issued by the Election Commission of India will be displayed on the notice boards of the schools. “The ADC has also been asked to publicise the advertisements on LED screens installed in the city,” said the DC.

“Our focus is to increase the voter turnout mainly at booths where the polling was below the state average during the last Lok Sabha elections,” he added. He said they would conduct fair elections peacefully in compliance with the model code of conduct.

“Officials concerned have been asked to make necessary arrangements for the successful election process and conduct activities under the SVEEP programme,” he added. The administration had also planned to set up additional polling booths with more than 1,500 voters, so that voters did not face any difficulty during the voting.

"Officials have been asked to check the number of such booths where the number of voters exceeds 1,500," he added.

