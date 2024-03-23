Karnal MP, ex-minister in race for BJP state president’s post

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 22

BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia and former Minister of State Manish Grover seem to be the frontrunners for the post of the party’s state president as of now.

Earlier, Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta was also being projected for the position, but his installation as a Cabinet minister in the regime of newly elected Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mainly left Bhatia and Grover in the fray.

Interestingly, both Bhatia and Grover are close confidants of former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As per political analysts, the party wants to keep the Punjabi community in a good humour, especially after the abrupt expulsion of Khattar.

“Khattar being kept in the limelight along with the new Chief Minister on all major occasions also indicates that the party leadership does not want to lose the support of the Punjabi community, which is very crucial for it,” observe analysts.

Nonetheless, the name of former MP and BJP Parliamentary Board member Sudha Yadav is also being projected for the post of the party’s state president.

“Sudha Yadav may be installed as state BJP president if the party’s central leadership wants to balance stalwart Ahir leader Rao Inderjit Singh,” says a political analyst.

The analysts, however, maintain despite all aforesaid equations, the possibility of the BJP leadership springing a surprise at the last moment may also not be ruled out.

