Probe delay in FIR in Jind case: Activist

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 19

Jind-based activist Sikkim Nain has demanded a probe into the “delay” of over a month in the registration of an FIR in the issue pertaining to the sexual harassment of several girls at a Jind school — a topic of heated discussion in the Assembly.

The Jind police had registered a case against the accused principal, Kartar Singh, on October 30. However, State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Renu Bhatia had claimed that she had forwarded a complaint to the police on September 14. The five-page handwritten complaint contained the description of allegations against the principal and also contained several signatures, but had “fictitious” names of victims.

Nain said it was surprising that no action was taken on the complaint for nearly one and a half months. “If the SCW chairperson forwarded the complaint to the police on September 14, why the delay of about 45 days in the registration of the FIR?” she asked.

The principal was suspended on October 27, three days before the FIR was registered at the Uchana Police station under various Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Even after the FIR, the police failed to arrest the accused for nearly four days. On November 3, Renu Bhatia served a 24-hour ultimatum on the police, after which they nabbed him the next day.

Jind SP Sumit Kumar denied any delay and placed on record that the police registered the FIR immediately after a complaint was filed on October 30.

