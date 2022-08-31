Bambiha gang claims responsibility for firing in Nalagarh court complex

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 30

The gang of Davinder Bambiha has claimed responsibility for Monday’s firing incident in the Nalagarh court complex through a social media post of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.

A youth who posed as an acquaintance approached him by offering bananas outside the court. Sunny failed to recognise him and the cops, too, didn’t allow the youth to speak to him

The viral post claims that the firing was aimed at freeing their gang member, Sunny. Their gang members managed to flee after the opening of fire, it claimed. The post claimed that their gang members Chaska Jaitu and Mann Jaitu had been arrested by the police though the police had not brought that on record. When questioned on this, Baddi SP Mohit Chawla denied any arrest and added that their social media team was verifying the viral post which had come to their notice last evening.

The SP denied that the gangs, which operated in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, etc., had anything to do with the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area and Monday’s incident was merely a spillover of their operations in the neighbouring states.

However, Ajay, alias Sunny, was arrested by the Nalagarh police in two cases of murder and attempt to murder on May 25, following an inter-state gang war which had taken place on the Baddi-Nalagarh national highway at Khera village over the control drug trade in the bordering industrial belt.

Police probe reveals that two gang members unsuccessfully tried to inform Sunny about their plan to get him freed on Monday. A youth who posed as an acquaintance approached him by offering bananas outside the court. The escorting policemen, however, foiled the attempt. Sunny failed to recognise him as an acquaintance and he was not permitted to speak to him. Sunny also did not recognise the assailants who had come to get him freed.

It has also been learnt that Kaushal Chaudhary was lodged in Tihar Jail and his social media post had been updated from elsewhere. It was being ascertained whether the post was being updated from a foreign country.

Police teams are trying to determine the route that had been adopted to enter and exit from the area by the accused and whether they had any local support and when had they conducted the recce. Though two people have been detained but their role is yet to be ascertained.

Since the role of renowned gangs have cropped up in the case, the police are coordinating with the police of neighbouring states to identify the accused. Enquiries made from the Kaithal police reveal that the miscreants involved in the incident were different from those who had snatched a motor cycle at gunpoint on August 26 near a petrol pump.

