BJP’s Bhardwaj confident Modi wave would ensure his victory

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 20

The BJP’s state vice-president Rajeev Bhardwaj, who is contesting from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, today said the BJP would once again make a clean sweep across the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. He attributed this optimism to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring his governance that has propelled India towards progress and unity.

Bhardwaj was addressing an election meeting in Dalhousie of Chamba district.

Bhardwaj said with the blessings of people and their abundant love, the BJP would win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh and once again form government under PM Modi.

He said Modi had a strong willpower, which was evident from his actions matching his words. He credited PM Modi for the construction of the Ram Temple, fulfilling the dream of millions of Indians and expressed gratitude on behalf of all for this achievement.

Bhardwaj spoke about the recent Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a momentous occasion.

Reflecting on the last 10 years, Bhardwaj praised PM Modi for empowering the four pillars of India — youth, women, farmers and poor. He stated that India was rapidly progressing towards self-reliance.

He predicted that in the next three years, India would become the world’s third-largest economy. Bhardwaj asserted that after 60 years of the Congress regime, PM Modi’s governance of 10 years was crucial for the nation. He credited PM Modi for ‘transforming’ the politics of fear, delusion and corruption into a politics of service, good governance and public welfare.

Bhardwaj claimed that people of India were rejecting the divisive politics based on caste, religion, region and language and were embracing unity and inclusivity under the leadership of the BJP-led alliance.

It may be recalled that the BJP’s Kishan Kapoor had won the Kangra seat at the 2019 elections by a record margin of 4.77 lakh votes, with a 72.2% vote share in the constituency. Bhardwaj is confident of keeping the seat, though breaking or even matching Kapoor’s record may be too much to hope for.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Chamba #Kangra #Lok Sabha