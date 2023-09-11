Flying Festival in Shimla from Oct 12

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

A paragliding ground demonstration was held at the Ridge yesterday ahead of the Shimla Flying Festival scheduled next month. The event is aimed at reviving tourism in the capital city and highlighting adventure tourism potential of the region.

The one of a kind festival is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Department, district administration and The Glide Inn. The event will be held between October 12 and 15 at Junga, Shimla.

The demonstration event was attended by officials of the Tourism Department and members of the hotel association. They said the festival was aimed at promoting tourism in the region.

#Paragliding #Shimla