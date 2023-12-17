Land banks to be created at patwar circle level: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, December 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that land banks would be created at the patwar circle level so that developmental works could be planned and executed in a short period of time.

Houses for officials to be built at Haroli Houses to be constructed at Haroli for the SDM, DSP, Block Development Officer, Tehsildar and other officials

Mukesh Agnihotri asks panchayats without office buildings to pass a resolution within the next 10 days and send it to the Block Development Officer along with revenue papers of land for allocation of budget

He presided over a meeting of sub-divisional level revenue and rural development officers at the Haroli mini-secretariat. He said that in the absence of land banks, precious time was consumed in locating appropriate land for development works.

Agnihotri said that residential accommodation would be constructed at Haroli for the SDM, DSP, Block Development Officer, Tehsildar and other officials so that they could perform their duties comfortably. He called upon the officials to accord top priority to development and public welfare works. He added that sanctioned works should be completed in the shortest possible time to check cost escalation, besides helping people avail of their benefits.

He directed the officials to ensure good quality of material and workmanship in public works. He also called upon them to maintain proper communication with the elected representatives of the panchayati raj institutions in implementing developmental works.

Agnihotri directed the officials to work towards recharging groundwater aquifers by storing or slowing down the flow of rainwater into the river basin. This, he said, was necessary to realise the commitment of 100 per cent irrigation of agricultural land and providing piped drinking water to all households.

He said that panchayats without office buildings should pass a resolution within the next 10 days and send it to the Block Development Officer along with revenue papers of land on which the building was to be constructed so that budget could be allocated on priority. He added that the government had given Rs 1.14 crore for the construction of a panchayat bhawan.

