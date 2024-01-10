School building damaged during monsoon, students study in tent

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 9

Around 160 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Bagi, under Darang Assembly constituency of Mandi district are taking classes in a temporary tent set up by the school administration at Bagi in bone chilling winter conditions these days.

Land for building approved The department has submitted a proposal to the government for the construction of school buildings. The land for the school building has been approved. As soon as the budget is approved by the government, the construction work of school building will be started. — Executive Deputy Director, Higher Education

The buildings of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) and Government Primary School (GPS), Bagi, were damaged in a flash flood incident in August last year following which the studies of around 253 students of both these schools were hit.

According to the president of School Management Committee, GSSS, Bagi, Charan Singh, the villagers had provided two rooms in the village, where students of GPS Bagi were taking classes regularly. However, the students of GSSS, Bagi, were taking classes in a temporary tent at Bagi because no accommodation was available in the village to run classes. As a result, these students were suffering because of lack of school building to run classes in these extreme weather conditions.

When asked, the students of GSSS, Bagi, said that there was an urgent need to construct a school building at Bagi to hold their classes. They said that due to absence of accommodation the students were suffering.

Devender Bains, Principal of the GSSS, Bagi said that the school building was damaged by the flash flood in August last year. With the financial contribution by school teachers and members of school management committee a tent was purchased in September. A local resident Jai Ram provided land for the setting up this tent, where students are taking their classes since September last.

He said that a tract of land had been approved for the construction of school building at Bagi. Now, it is up to the state government to decide when construction of school building would start.

When contacted, Executive Deputy Director, Higher Education, Mandi, Amarnath Rana said the department had already submitted a proposal to the state government for the construction of school buildings at Bagi. He said that the land for constructing a school building has been approved by the Forest Department. As soon as the budget is approved by the state government, the construction work of school building will be started.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Monsoon