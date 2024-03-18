 Seepage problem giving sleepless nights to locals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Seepage problem giving sleepless nights to locals
Solan Ward Watch: Tehsil Patwar

Seepage problem giving sleepless nights to locals

Seepage problem giving sleepless nights to locals

Roads have developed cracks in the Tehsil Patwar ward of the Solan Municipal Corporation.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 17

With the blocked drains impeding the natural flow of storm water, all is not well with the Tehsil Patwar ward of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC).

No lessons have been learnt from the last monsoon when houses situated on the hill at Shamti had suffered damage due to erosion caused by seepage of water. The natural flow of water had been disrupted due to the haphazard construction activity.

As many as 108 families were affected after a 500-metre hill had eroded. Of the 80 houses, 30 were completely damaged and 50 suffered partial loss. Even seven months after the incident, the families were struggling to resettle.

The residents rue inadequate sewage disposal mechanism in the ward. “The drains from Khundidar to Kali Mata temple as well as around Negi Colony are blocked. Puddles of dirty water around these housing colonies inconvenience two-wheeler riders who had to pass through the dirty water,” rued Anil, a resident.

Even after the colossal loss in the last monsoon, seepage of water in the houses and on the road continues to be a problem as the drains remain clogged. Some callous residents let out loose sewage pipes onto the streets during the rains and dirty water flows enters the houses downhill.

The continuous seepage of water has started affecting road surface as cracks are clearly visible. Due to the gradual damage to the road, residents fear that the houses downhill could be damaged in the next monsoon season.

“The Solan civic body has failed to address this key problem and if left ignored, it could cause another havoc like the one that occurred last monsoon,” said Sanjay, another resident.

The issue of the lack of cleanliness in the ward, which was created by merging the nearby rural areas in 2020, has remained unaddressed. “The door-to-door garbage collection has not been effective as garbage is collected in a shoddy manner on a two-wheeler on alternate days with no proper timing. At times, the trash collector comes after 10 am when most residents have left for work,” rued Sunita, a resident.

The residents regretted that they did not see any benefit after their area was merged with the Solan MC. Even the three-year tax exemption had ended and they would have to pay a substantial property tax, though, apart from streetlights, no facility had been added, they said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed