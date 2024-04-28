Shanan project: British brainchild sans parent

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 27

Most of the infrastructure of the Shanan Hydroelectric powerhouse is in a shambles. The 99-year lease of the powerhouse had expired last month, and matter remains pending with the Supreme Court.

The project was to be handed over to the state government after the expiry of lease. The powerhouse was constructed on a 99-year lease agreement signed between the then King of Mandi Joginder Sen and Col BC Batty, a British representative.

For the last decade, the project has not seen even a rupee of investment by the Punjab Government. The condition of the project is pitiable. Most buildings here are in bad shape. The Punjab Government has suspended the repair of turbines, Haulage way trolley lines and other equipment.

The bungalow of the Head Works Engineer at Barot has also been abandoned. The winch stations at Headgear, Winch Camp and Kathiyaru are facing neglect. The haulage way trolleys have turned to junk at these stations.

The buildings here are in ruins. The Punjab Government, it seems, would have to hand over the ruins of the project to the Himachal Pradesh Government if the Supreme Court rules in favour of the state.

The trolley service between Headgear and Barot has been suspended for the past fifteen years. Ropes and pulleys of haulage remain put, gathering dust.

The powerhouse was constructed near dense deodar forests with a four-stage haulage way network from Jogindernagar to Barot, a cup-shaped village on the banks of the Uhl river.

The tail water of this river is currently being used by the state government for two power projects.

The British had laid a 120-km narrow gauge rail line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar to transport heavy machinery to the Shanan complex.

A ropeway trolley service, one of its kind in the country, was also constructed between Jogindernagar and Barot.

Talking to The Tribune, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Shanan project was the property of the Himachal Pradesh Government as the lease agreement had already expired.

However, the Punjab Government had moved the apex court claiming its ownership, he added, stating that the Himachal Pradesh Government would contest the case till a logical end. He said it was the only example in the country when a state government had claimed a property situated in another state despite its 99-year lease having been expired.

During the reorganisation of states in 1966, the Punjab Government argued before the Commission that the project was under a 99-year lease, which would expire in 2024, he added, stating that, therefore, the commission agreed to the plea of Punjab Government and allowed it to continue with the ownership till 2024.

“Since the Shanan Power House is situated in Himachal Pradesh’s territory, the state had full rights to the project,” Sukhu said.

“After the reorganisation of the state in 1966, Himachal Pradesh was subjected to injustice as, at the time, the region was a Union Territory and governed by the Government of India. The monument should be preserved and protected for future generations,” he added.

