SIT zeroes in on gangsters involved in firing incident in Nalagarh

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Nalagarh firing incident has zeroed in on three gangsters — Vicky, Vakeel and Pargat — who made an unsuccessful attempt to free an undertrial, Ajay, alias Sunny.

The dreaded Davinder Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for the attack which they claimed was aimed at freeing Sunny.

The SIT, comprising Assistant SP Amit Yadav and DSP Navdeep Singh, interrogated the trio in Delhi on Saturday after coordinating with the Delhi police.

The DSP said the trio were under the custody of the Delhi police till September 8 and they would secure their custody soon.

The probe revealed that the crime was executed at the instance of the leader of the Bambiha group who is lodged at Tihar Jail. It will be a Herculean task for the Nalagarh police to secure his custody and to further ensure his security after his arrest.

Four gang members were deputed to free Sunny from police custody. They, however, messed up and even left behind a bike while trying to flee after firing a shot outside the court premises and three in the air using country-made weapons.

Both bikes used in the crime were earlier snatched at gun point in the state. Vakeel and Vicky hail from Kaithal while Pargat hails from Punjab. Their fourth accomplice is yet to be arrested. The SIT is probing the genesis of the country-made weapons used in the crime.

Undertrial Ajay, alias Sunny, a resident of Kuruskshetra, was arrested in a shootout case by the Nalagarh police on May 25. His custody had been secured from the Mohali police who had arrested him in the murder of a Youth Akali Dal leader, Vikramjeet Middukhera, in August 2021.

