Trainee pilot flying solo dies in paraglider crash near Billing

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 21

Abhyudaya, a paragliding trainee pilot hailing from Lucknow, was killed after his paraglider crashed near Billing in the Chhotu Nullah here last evening. He was flying solo. After taking off from Billing yesterday, his glider moved in the opposite direction in high Dhauladhars. Since he was a beginner, he was not well conversant with the topography of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges. He lost his way and his paraglider crashed in high mountains.

Not the first time Last year, an Army jawan from Mizoram was killed when his paraglider crashed near Billing. He was flying solo

In another mishap, a Ghaziabad tourist and his helper were killed while taking off from Billing

Also, a resident of Nagrota Bagwan was killed when his co-pilot failed to tighten safety belts

In February 2020, a 24-year-old paraglider, Akshya, and co-pilot Shyam Lal were killed after taking off from Billing

In 2018, Singaporean pilot Kok Chang was killed after his glider crashed in high Dhauladhars

Bir-Billing will host the Cross Country Pre Paragliding Cup Championship from October 26 to November 2. Over 250 pilots, including 185 foreigners, have already reached Bir-Billing to take part in the event.

Puran Chand, DSP, Baijnath, said that Abhyudaya was missing since yesterday and his radio set was also not functional. Rescue teams were sent to trace him and his location was found near the Chhotu Nullah. However, the rescue teams found him dead. He had suffered multiple injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Over 20 pilots, including foreigners, had lost their lives in paragliding mishaps at Bir-Billing in the past. Abhyudaya was undergoing training under local pilots, who are running paragliding centres illegally at Bir-Billing in the absence of any check from the authorities concerned.

#Lucknow #Palampur #Paragliding