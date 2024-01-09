4 new NCC units to be raised in J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi, January 8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more National Cadet Corps (NCC) Units – three Jammu & Kashmir and one Ladakh.
The approval includes one mixed (Boys & Girls) Army Battalion each at Udhampur, Kupwara and one Air Squadron at Udhampur. One Army NCC battalion for boys and girls has been okayed for Kargil Ladakh.
In addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1% rise, the Ministry of Defence said.
Currently, the NCC Directorate has two group headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC Units, covering the three geographical regions — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
